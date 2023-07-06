Weak PMI readings in the UK and Europe dented sentiment yesterday. It showed the growth trend seen in the services sector since January has ended, and that manufacturing continues to decline. Investors rushed to defensives, such as health care and staples. The FTSE 100 fell 1%.

This morning, the index was down 1% again, as more bad news came overnight. The Federal Reserve released minutes from its last meeting in which it wrote that "almost all" officials were in favour of a rate hike pause in June, but this was with a view to assessing whether more rate hikes would be needed.

Among stocks, Currys dropped 11.7% after posting a 38% drop in full year profit.

United Utilities gained 2% after Morgan Stanley raised its recommendation on the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight."

