Fed nominee Cook says tackling inflation is the most important task

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lisa Cook, one of U.S. President
Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, said the
central bank's most important task is tackling high inflation.
"I agree with Chair Powell that our most important task is
tackling inflation," Cook said in remarks prepared for a
confirmation hearing with the Senate Banking Committee, released
on Wednesday. "High inflation is a grave threat to a long,
sustained expansion."
Cook will testify before the committee on Thursday.
Cook is an economics professor at Michigan State University
and would be the first Black woman to serve on the governing
body of the U.S. central bank.
(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte
Editing by Chris Reese)