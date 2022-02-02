Log in
Fed nominee Cook says tackling inflation is the most important task

02/02/2022 | 05:45pm EST
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lisa Cook, one of U.S. President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve Board, said the central bank's most important task is tackling high inflation.

"I agree with Chair Powell that our most important task is tackling inflation," Cook said in remarks prepared for a confirmation hearing with the Senate Banking Committee, released on Wednesday. "High inflation is a grave threat to a long, sustained expansion."

Cook will testify before the committee on Thursday.

Cook is an economics professor at Michigan State University and would be the first Black woman to serve on the governing body of the U.S. central bank. (Reporting by Jonnelle Marte Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
