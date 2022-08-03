Fed officials beat inflation drum; 50-basis-point rate hike 'reasonable' next month

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials voiced their
determination again on Wednesday to rein in high inflation,
although one noted a half-percentage-point hike in the U.S.
central bank's key interest rate next month might be enough to
march on toward that goal.
"I start from the idea that 50 (basis points) would be a
reasonable thing to do in September because I believe I'm seeing
evidence in my contact conversations, and in the observations of
the world I see, that there are some bright spots for me," San
Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview with
Reuters.
However, "if we just see inflation roaring ahead
undauntedly, the labor market showing no signs of slowing, then
we'll be in a different position where a 75-basis-point increase
might be more appropriate. But I go in with the 50 in mind as I
look at the data coming in," Daly said.
Whether the Fed will plow ahead with a third straight
75-basis-point rate hike at its Sept. 20-21 policy meeting - a
pace unmatched in more than a generation - or dial back a bit is
of central interest to investors, businesses and consumers who
are increasingly fearful that the central bank's inflation fight
may trigger a recession.
After Daly's remarks investors in futures contracts tied to
the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate pared back the
probability that the central bank would raise the policy rate by
75 basis points next month.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank may
consider another "unusually large" rate hike at the September
meeting, with officials guided in their decision making by more
than a dozen critical data points covering inflation,
employment, consumer spending and economic growth between now
and then.
Several policymakers, including Daly, have shown stiffening
resolve this week to continue the aggressive monetary
tightening, with nearly all of them uniformly flagging that the
central bank remains determined to press ahead with rate hikes
until it sees strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation is
on track back down to the Fed's 2% goal.
Inflation has for months confounded expectations that it
would ease and is now, by the Fed's preferred measure, running
at more than three times the target.
'GOING TO BE TOUGH'
In a separate appearance, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said the central bank will be steadfast in raising rates
to bring inflation back down.
"We are going to be tough and get that to happen," Bullard
said in an interview with CNBC. "I think we can take robust
action and get back to 2%."
That will probably involve having to keep rates "higher for
longer" in order to gather enough evidence that inflation is
coming down in a sustainable way, Bullard said, noting that
policymakers will have to see evidence that headline and core
measures of inflation are "coming down convincingly" before any
let-up.
Bullard has previously said he wants the Fed's policy rate
to rise to between 3.75% and 4.00% this year in order to help
quash inflation.
Speaking in Virginia, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin
also said the central bank has made clear it will "do what it
takes" as he warned inflation will recede but "not immediately,
not suddenly and not predictably."
For her part, Daly told Reuters that raising the policy rate
to 3.4% by the end of this year "is a reasonable place to think
about us getting to" and rebuffed the assertion that the Fed's
rate hikes from here - which would take it beyond policymakers'
collective judgment of the long-run "neutral rate" of interest -
ought to be considered "restrictive."
"Not in my judgment," she said, arguing that the interest
rate level at which the Fed is actively impeding growth and
activity is closer to 3%.
"When you think of 2.5%, that's the longer-run neutral rate
of interest, but right now, inflation is high. And there's a lot
of demand chasing limited supply, and so of course the neutral
rate is elevated. So my own estimate of where that would be
right now is around or a little bit over 3%, maybe 3.1%."
"So in my judgment, we're not even up to neutral right now."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Burns; Editing by Paul
Simao)