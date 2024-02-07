While investors await more convincing cues from Fed officials on the timing of rate cuts, corporate earnings are taking center-stage.

Ford Motor jumped 6% in premarket trading after posting strong results and announcing more dividends. Despite strikes, a $1.7 billion exceptional charge on its pension plan, mounting losses on its electric ranges and the price war launched by Tesla, consolidated sales are up 11% and cash generation is much improved compared with 2022.

Ford's free cash flow reached $7 billion, compared with zero the previous year. Management anticipates a similar year in 2024: even if this is only half-heartedly stated, we understand that it intends to reduce its ambitions in the electric segment; in this segment, its operating loss reached $4.7 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile, Snap dropped 30% following the publication of quarterly sales that fell short of forecasts. The social network also indicated that it would focus this year on growing the number of its users by investing in the markets where it earns the most money, notably North America and Europe.

Among major corporate results also due today are Alibaba, CVS Health, Fox Corp and Uber Technologies. According to LSEG, half of S&P 500 companies have posted their results and 81% have exceeded estimates.

What is striking about this year's results, or at least what strikes me, is the wide disparity in performance within the same sector. In US agrochemicals, Corteva soared on solid prospects, shortly before its rival FMC Corporation collapsed for the opposite reason. Even tech, which often speaks with one voice, is finding it hard to agree: Amazon, Nvidia and Meta Platforms showed their muscles, while Apple and Alphabet disappointed.

Yesterday, indices went in all directions. the Dow Jones rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq fell 0.2%. All this while the MSCI China index soared by 4.7%, Paris gained 0.7% and Zurich lost 0.3%.

Corporate results will continue to shape the charts for the next fortnight or so. But the markets' two other favorite adjustment variables, US monetary policy and the Chinese market are never far away. Two members of the Federal Reserve had their say yesterday. Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester explained that the central bank will "probably" gain confidence with a view to cutting interest rates "later this year". His colleague at the Minneapolis Fed, Neel Kashkari, acknowledged the reduction in inflation, but felt that a rate cut would require confirmation. When we replace humans with AI machines, which might not take too long, I reckon we should start with central bankers. But joke aside, this double outing did have a small effect on the market, with a slight easing in US bond yields. Overall, the two central bankers didn't have much influence on the market, which is still aiming for a rate cut in May, while the Fed is trying to pretend that it will come later.

Let’s switch to China. Everyone's wondering if the recent stock market rise is just a dead cat bounce (a small rebound within a bearish trend) or something is really going to happen. We're going to need something concrete for the recovery scenario to take hold. Bloomberg published a good article last night on the transfer of international capital, notably American, from China to India, presented as the new Eldorado. Partly because it's true, and partly because fleeing China doesn't seem such a bad idea. Even the very conservative Japanese investors are beginning to expose themselves to India. The movement didn't start last week, as financiers had long been sniffing out the good news. The Indian market is not particularly cheap: SENSEX shares are paying on average 20 times expected earnings this year. That's barely less than the US market (the Russell 3000 is trading at around 23 times). And considerably higher than in Europe, where, according to my friends at AlphaValue, 600 large companies are paying around 13.7 times.

Today's economic highlights:

Industrial production in Germany and US DOE crude oil inventories are on the agenda.

The dollar is worth EUR 0.9283 and GBP 0.7912. The ounce of gold rises to USD 2035. Oil is little changed, with North Sea Brent at USD 78.97 a barrel and US light crude WTI at USD 73.90. The yield on 10-year US debt falls to 4.08%. Bitcoin trades at USD 43,200.

In corporate news:

Amgen on Tuesday reported a 15% jump in adjusted earnings and a 20% rise in sales for the fourth quarter, following the biotech company's October acquisition of rare disease drugmaker Horizon Therapeutics. However, the share price is down 1.6% in pre-market trading, with Leerink Partners having lowered its recommendation from "outperform" to "market perform".

Chipotle Mexican Grill gains 2.7% in after-hours trading after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and sales.

VF Corp falls 9.6% in pre-market trading after announcing the departure of its CFO Matt Puckett. The manufacturer of Vans sneakers and The North Face clothing also reported that it had missed consensus on its quarterly results due to weak demand.

Hilton Worldwide fell by 3.8% in pre-market trading, as the hotel group forecast a lower-than-expected full-year profit due to signs of a slowdown in demand for leisure travel in the US.

Uber Technologies on Wednesday forecast better-than-expected operating profit and gross bookings for the current quarter after reporting better-than-expected results for the October-December period, amid rising demand in its VTC and meal delivery businesses.

Target gains 2% in pre-market trading in response to a Bloomberg report that the retailer is considering a new loyalty program for its customers, similar to those of AMAZON and WALMART.

Boeing will review the preliminary results of the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) investigation into the ALASKA AIRLINES 737 MAX 9 incident and decide whether to take further action regarding the problem with the aircraft's door, a U.S. aircraft manufacturer official said Tuesday evening.

Fox Corp, Walt Disney’s ESPN, and Warner Bros Discovery announced on Tuesday evening their intention to create a sports streaming service in the autumn, designed to appeal to younger viewers who are turning away from conventional television. In pre-market trading, Disney shares were down 1.3%, while Warner Bros Discovery lost 2.8%.

Gilead Sciences - The drugmaker dropped 1.9% in after-hours trading due to adjusted quarterly earnings below Wall Street forecasts.

Cognizant Technology Solutions plunges 8.7% in the pre-market after announcing a sales forecast for this year below analysts' consensus.

Cirrus Logic - The chipmaker jumps 8.7% in after-hours trading on the back of better-than-expected quarterly results.

Freeport-McMoran - On Tuesday, the copper mining group announced the promotion of Kathleen Quirk to Chief Executive Officer, effective June, replacing Richard Adkerson, who will remain Chairman of the Board.

