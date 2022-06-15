Fed officials jack up rates, inflation outlook

New quarterly forecasts from U.S. central bank officials released on Wednesday alongside a three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase showed the median expectation for their benchmark policy rate climbing to 3.4% by the end of 2022. In March that rate was projected at 1.9%.

The federal funds rate at the end of 2023 is now projected to be 3.8%, up from the March forecast of 2.8%, while the year-end 2024 rate was seen at 3.4% versus 2.8% in March, reflecting an expectation that the central bank will be cutting rates by that time.

Officials edged up their longer-run policy rate to 2.5% from 2.4%.

Inflation - as measured by the annual change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index - is seen ending the year at 5.2%, up from a March projection of 4.3%. As of April, the PCE index was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis, just below a 40-year high touched in March.

Policymakers see the unemployment rate at 3.7% at the end of this year compared with 3.5% in their March forecasts. The U.S. jobless rate was 3.6% in May.

