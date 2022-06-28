Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed officials promise rate hikes, push back on recession fears

06/28/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger a steep downturn.

"Many are worried that the Fed might be acting too aggressively and maybe tip the economy into recession," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview on LinkedIn. "I am myself worried that left unbridled, inflation would be a major constraint and threat to the U.S economy and continued expansion."

The Fed, she said, is therefore "tapping the brakes" by raising interest rates to cool demand.

"We are working towards that as quickly as we possibly can, and hopefully Americans everywhere will start to see some relief in their pocketbooks," she said, adding that she expects the economy to slow but not stop growing.

The Fed earlier this month raised rates by three-quarters of a percentage point -- its biggest rate hike since 1994 -- to a range of 1.5%-1.75% to battle inflation that is at a 40-year high. Daly last week said she believes another 75 basis-point rate hike next month will be warranted, though on Tuesday she was not asked specifically about July's meeting.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams also said he sees the need to act decisively to curb inflation.

"We need to move expeditiously," Williams said in an interview on CNBC. "In terms of our next meeting I think 50 (basis points) or 75 is clearly going to be the debate."

Both Daly and Williams said they expect the unemployment rate to move up a few tenths of a percentage point, from its current 3.6% level, but they both said the labor market is strong and the economy has enough momentum that they do not expect a recession.

In an essay published Tuesday https://www.stlouisfed.org/publications/regional-economist/2022/june/getting-ahead-of-inflation-lesson-1974-1983, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed to two past examples, in 1983 and 1994, when the Fed raised rates but did not trigger a recession, and said the central bank should aim to follow that example.

The Fed's "forward guidance that additional policy rate increases are likely in coming months is a deliberate step to help the FOMC more quickly move policy as necessary to bring inflation back in line with the Fed’s 2% target," Bullard wrote.

The Federal Open Market Committee, known as the FOMC, is the Fed's policy-setting body.

U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a 16-month low in June on worries about inflation, data from the Conference Board showed Tuesday, a signal that Daly said she is watching closely.

"Getting people to feel comfortable that the dollar they earn today will pay for the goods they want tomorrow -- that is no longer something people feel that confident in, and we've got to restore that confidence," she said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir and Lindsay Dunsmuir Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pPg&e says it requested u.s. extension of nuclear power plant pro…
RE
02:08pTrump tried to grab steering wheel to go to U.S. Capitol Jan 6 -witness
RE
02:08pFed officials promise rate hikes, push back on recession fears
RE
02:06pFrance cuts growth outlook, but sticks to budget target - ministry
RE
02:04pTakeaways from the sixth day of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot hearings
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry maintains 2022 budget deficit forecast o…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry cuts 2022 growth forecast to 2.5% from 4…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry says stronger than expected tax revenues…
RE
02:00pFrench finance ministry forecasts average inflation of 5% in 202…
RE
01:54pBiden to host Mexico's Obrador at White House on July 12
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Philips sees 'very encouraging' results from tests on recalled ventilat..
2Futures rise as easing China COVID curbs lift travel, leisure stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T..
4Hydrogen Power and EV Charge Solutions AG facing a high demand for the ..
5TESLA : Deutsche Bank maintains a Buy rating

HOT NEWS