Fed officials promise rate hikes, push back on recession fears

June 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday
promised further rapid interest-rate hikes to bring down high
inflation, but pushed back against growing fears among investors
and economists that sharply higher borrowing costs will trigger
a steep downturn.
"Many are worried that the Fed might be acting too
aggressively and maybe tip the economy into recession," San
Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said in an interview on
LinkedIn. "I am myself worried that left unbridled, inflation
would be a major constraint and threat to the U.S economy and
continued expansion."
The Fed, she said, is therefore "tapping the brakes" by
raising interest rates to cool demand.
"We are working towards that as quickly as we possibly can,
and hopefully Americans everywhere will start to see some relief
in their pocketbooks," she said, adding that she expects the
economy to slow but not stop growing.
The Fed earlier this month raised rates by three-quarters of
a percentage point -- its biggest rate hike since 1994 -- to a
range of 1.5%-1.75% to battle inflation that is at a 40-year
high. Daly last week said she believes another 75 basis-point
rate hike next month will be warranted, though on Tuesday she
was not asked specifically about July's meeting.
New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams also
said he sees the need to act decisively to curb inflation.
"We need to move expeditiously," Williams said in an
interview on CNBC. "In terms of our next meeting I think 50
(basis points) or 75 is clearly going to be the debate."
Both Daly and Williams said they expect the unemployment
rate to move up a few tenths of a percentage point, from its
current 3.6% level, but they both said the labor market is
strong and the economy has enough momentum that they do not
expect a recession.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard pointed to two past
examples, in 1983 and 1994, when the Fed raised rates but did
not trigger a recession, and said the central bank should aim to
follow that example.
The Fed's "forward guidance that additional policy rate
increases are likely in coming months is a deliberate step to
help the FOMC more quickly move policy as necessary to bring
inflation back in line with the Fed’s 2% target," Bullard wrote.
The Federal Open Market Committee, known as the FOMC, is the
Fed's policy-setting body.
U.S. consumer confidence dropped to a 16-month low in June
on worries about inflation, data from the Conference Board
showed Tuesday, a signal that Daly said she is watching closely.
"Getting people to feel comfortable that the dollar they
earn today will pay for the goods they want tomorrow -- that is
no longer something people feel that confident in, and we've got
to restore that confidence," she said.
