Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefited

WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Since adopting a new approach
to U.S. monetary policy weighted towards ensuring a strong labor
market, Federal Reserve officials have been reluctant to define
key terms like "maximum employment," arguing they did not want
to prejudge how many jobs the economy could produce but feel
their way toward that end.
They are hesitant no longer, and data on Friday showing the
unemployment rate fell https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-employment-growth-misses-expectations-unemployment-rate-falls-39-2022-01-07
to 3.9% in December is likely to confirm the growing sense at
the central bank that its mission on jobs is finished - despite
millions of positions still missing from before the coronavirus
pandemic and large shortfalls in women's employment
particularly.
The U.S. Labor Department's latest monthly jobs report
showed a slowdown in hiring last month, with only 199,000
positions added.
But it also bolstered the case, laid out in the minutes https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/fed-may-need-hike-rates-faster-reduce-balance-sheet-quickly-minutes-show-2022-01-05
of the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting, for why Fed officials feel
the current job market is "very tight" and poised for "rapid
progress" to their maximum employment goal - clearing the way
for the central bank to raise interest rates perhaps as soon as
March.
Despite the weak job creation last month, wages surged and
the unemployment rate fell below the 4% level that Fed officials
feel is sustainable, and even further below the 4.3% rate
policymakers expected by the end of 2021.
"There is nothing here to dissuade the Fed from raising
rates in March" and trimming its balance sheet soon after, wrote
Karim Basta, chief economist for III Capital Management.
GAPS REMAIN
In the context of the discussion underway since the start of
the pandemic, when more than 22 million jobs disappeared in a
collapse that fell heaviest on lower-income workers and racial
and ethnic minorities, the minutes showed the limits of how far
the Fed is willing to go in ensuring the jobs recovery is "broad
and inclusive" as well as complete.
The difficulties that remain in the job market, Fed
officials said in their discussions, now have less to do with
monetary policy and more to do with ongoing disruptions from
COVID-19 - factors like school reopenings, child care and health
conditions - that it cannot influence. Workers may wait longer
to take jobs again, they acknowledged, than had been expected.
Left unsaid was the fact that through December, some 2.8
million fewer people were employed than in February of 2020,
just before the pandemic, as measured by the Labor Department's
monthly survey of households, a gap Fed Chair Jerome Powell had
all but promised would be erased. And the shortfalls are
disproportionate among women and the less educated https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/JOBS/mypmnbgwevr,
gaps that the December jobs report did little to close.
(Graphic: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/JOBS/mypmnbgwevr/index.html
https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/JOBS/mypmnbgwevr)
The jobs recovery has also not been even geographically.
Only about a dozen states - clustered in the Southeast and the
Mountain West - have regained pre-pandemic levels of employment.
In the Northeast and through much of the industrial Midwest,
employment in some states remains 5% or more below pre-pandemic
peaks.
WHY THE RUSH?
The Fed's heightened emphasis on jobs, adopted in August of
2020, was crafted at a moment when inflation was nonexistent -
and had been for most of the previous decade. Officials were
convinced, at that point, that the central bank had erred in the
past by not encouraging more job growth and instead had raised
interest rates even without a clear inflation risk.
The Fed was determined not to make that mistake again. But
when inflation took off last year it became a potential
constraint on the central bank's ability to let the economy run
unfettered.
Keeping prices under control is a core Fed objective. Now,
even at the risk of slowing economic growth and hiring, the
central bank feels it needs to be ready to tighten financial
conditions or risk a worse and more persistent outbreak of price
increases, an outcome that could prove equally harmful to the
lower-income households disproportionately affected by
pandemic-related job losses.
Just as the surge in inflation surprised the Fed, so did the
behavior of workers, who have not flocked into the record number
of open positions at the pace expected.
The U.S. labor force participation rate is only slowly
climbing back towards its pre-pandemic level, and some Fed
officials are skeptical it will every fully recover. St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard, for one, argues the participation
rate should no longer be seen as unusually low given its
prevailing downward trend over the previous two decades.
Moreover, there are now more than 1.5 jobs for every person
declaring themselves unemployed - a record.
It is data like that which has brought the Fed close to
declaring its work on the job front done. Though the remaining
gaps are notable, even those who have followed the labor debate
closest and pushed the central bank to be more aggressive on
employment say officials may have a point.
If the job market in some parts of the country remains out
of line, for example, there is not much Fed policy can do about
it, and likewise if the virus is making people reluctant or
unable to go back to jobs.
"This has been a strange enough and big enough shock that
they have to be more flexible," said Josh Bivens, research
director at the Economic Policy Institute. While Bivens said the
Fed's unwillingness to run a "hot" economy during the sluggish
recovery from the 2007-2009 financial crisis and recession was
"infuriating," he agreed this time is different.
"I don't think they are foreclosing the possibility that
lots of jobs could come back," Bivens said. "It is not the case,
as in 2017, that all the risks are on one side. I always think
inflation risk is overdone, but it is not zero anymore."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider;
Editing by Dan Burns and Paul Simao)