Fed policy changes could hit China capital inflows - central bank adviser

03/20/2021 | 09:37am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Expected policy changes by the U.S. Federal Reserve could have an adverse impact on China's capital inflows, Wang Yiming, a newly appointed policy adviser to the central bank, said.

Capital inflows into China have increased as the yuan has appreciated, but any "marginal changes" in the Fed's policy could impact global fund flows, Wang told the China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday.

"Previously, the local currency appreciated and capital flowed in. But that (Fed policy move) could bring about adverse changes, which could have an impact on market expectations, capital markets and asset prices," Wang said.

"How big the impact could be? It's hard to estimate, but the risk does exist."

The U.S. economy is heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and central bank policymakers are pledging to keep their foot on the gas despite an expected surge in inflation.

The Fed may have to change its policy over time if U.S. inflation rises sharply, Wang said.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
