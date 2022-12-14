Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fed policymakers see interest rates higher, for longer

12/14/2022 | 02:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An eagle tops the U.S. Federal Reserve building's facade in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers expect to raise U.S. interest rates further, and keep them high for longer, than earlier anticipated, signaling Wednesday that their efforts to squash high inflation will likely mean a bigger rise in unemployment and a possible recession.

The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-4.5% range after Wednesday's 50-basis-point increase, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers.

In September they thought 2023 would end with the Fed policy rate at 4.6%.

The rate is then seen dropping to 4.1% in 2024, the projections show, and hitting 3.1% in 2025. Forecasts from September had anticipated rates would be slightly lower.

Meanwhile inflation by the Fed's preferred measure - the personal consumption expenditures price index, currently running at 6% - is expected to cool to 3.1% in the final quarter of next year and to 2.5% by the end of 2024, the projections show.

That's slower progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal than seen in September, when policymakers expected inflation to register 2.8% at the end of 2023 and 2.3% at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile policymakers expect their interest-rate hikes to push the unemployment rate, now at 3.7%, to 4.6% in the final quarter of 2023, and stay there through 2024. Three months ago, the jobless rate was seen rising to 4.4%.

By one measure, known as the Sahm Rule for former Fed staffer Claudia Sahm, an increase of that magnitude in the unemployment rate likely signals a recession.

In any event, assuming a relatively stable labor force, an increase of that size would swell the ranks of the unemployed by more than a million people.

Wednesday's projections show Fed policymakers have become more pessimistic about the outlook for economic growth, with a median projection for GDP growth next year of 0.5%, versus September's expectation for 1.2%. Two Fed policymakers see the economy shrinking next year.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.25% 0.68278 Delayed Quote.-7.01%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.23752 Delayed Quote.-9.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.34% 0.73545 Delayed Quote.-7.26%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 1.06449 Delayed Quote.-7.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012136 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.62% 0.64171 Delayed Quote.-6.58%
Latest news "Economy"
02:21pS&p 500 last down 0.4%, dow down 0.3%, nasdaq down 0.6%…
RE
02:17pText of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:16pU.S. SEC votes to increase disclosures around trading plans by insiders
RE
02:15pU.s. stocks cut gains after fed statement…
RE
02:15pAll three major u.s. stock indexes turn negative; s&p 500…
RE
02:13pTexas sought gender change data on drivers licenses, report says
RE
02:10pU.s. treasury two-year/10-year yield curve deepens inversion aft…
RE
02:09pFormer UK PM Johnson has earned 1 million pounds for speeches since quitting
RE
02:08pFed policymakers see interest rates higher, for longer
RE
02:08pU.s. treasury two-year yields turn higher in wake of fomc, last…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2TESLA : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
3Wall St edges lower ahead of Fed decision
4Fed set to slow pace of rate hikes as inflation Grinch loses steam
5Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival..

HOT NEWS