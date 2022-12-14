Fed policymakers see interest rates higher, for longer

The Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections shows U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.25%-4.5% range after Wednesday's 50-basis-point increase, at 5.1% by the end of next year, according to the median estimate of all 19 Fed policymakers.

In September they thought 2023 would end with the Fed policy rate at 4.6%.

The rate is then seen dropping to 4.1% in 2024, the projections show, and hitting 3.1% in 2025. Forecasts from September had anticipated rates would be slightly lower.

Meanwhile inflation by the Fed's preferred measure - the personal consumption expenditures price index, currently running at 6% - is expected to cool to 3.1% in the final quarter of next year and to 2.5% by the end of 2024, the projections show.

That's slower progress toward the Fed's 2% inflation goal than seen in September, when policymakers expected inflation to register 2.8% at the end of 2023 and 2.3% at the end of 2024.

Meanwhile policymakers expect their interest-rate hikes to push the unemployment rate, now at 3.7%, to 4.6% in the final quarter of 2023, and stay there through 2024. Three months ago, the jobless rate was seen rising to 4.4%.

By one measure, known as the Sahm Rule for former Fed staffer Claudia Sahm, an increase of that magnitude in the unemployment rate likely signals a recession.

In any event, assuming a relatively stable labor force, an increase of that size would swell the ranks of the unemployed by more than a million people.

Wednesday's projections show Fed policymakers have become more pessimistic about the outlook for economic growth, with a median projection for GDP growth next year of 0.5%, versus September's expectation for 1.2%. Two Fed policymakers see the economy shrinking next year.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Ann Saphir