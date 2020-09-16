Fed projections show it sees smaller economic hit in 2020 than previously expected

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve signaled
on Wednesday it expects the U.S. economic recovery from the
coronavirus crisis to accelerate with unemployment falling
faster than the central bank expected in June.
In new economic projections released along with the U.S.
central bank's latest policy statement, Fed policymakers at the
median see economic growth dropping by 3.7% this year, an
improvement from the 6.5% drop projected in June.
The Fed also expects that the unemployment rate, which has
improved faster than officials foresaw in June, will continue to
drop, with policymakers at the median expecting joblessness to
hit 7.6% at the end of this year and fall to 4% in 2023.
Inflation is expected to remain below 2% until 2023. The Fed
last month unveiled a new strategy that pledges to lift
inflation above the 2% level to make up for years of
undershooting that target.
The projections are the first that outline how Fed officials
see the economy reacting under the new approach to policy, which
puts more weight on allowing job growth and also envisions
inflation running above target for a period of time.
They are also the first since the economy entered what
officials hope will be a steady recovery from the recession
triggered by the coronavirus epidemic.
