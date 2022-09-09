Fed races down the home stretch toward another oversized rate hike

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials on
Friday ended their public comment period ahead of the U.S.
central bank's Sept. 20-21 policy meeting with strong calls for
another oversized interest rate increase to battle high
inflation.
"Based on what I know today, I support a significant
increase at our next meeting ... to get the policy rate to a
setting that is clearly restricting demand," Fed Governor
Christopher Waller told the Institute for Advanced Studies in
Austria.
While he did not explicitly call for another
three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point hike at this month's
meeting, his comments leaned in that direction. Waller noted he
was not convinced that inflation was yet "moving meaningfully
and persistently downward," while fears about an economic
recession were receding.
As other Fed officials have begun to emphasize, Waller said
that even as prices for goods moderate, it is less clear when
the costs of services will slow. He said rising rents will
continue to push inflation higher also.
Fed policymakers will receive a final round of monthly
inflation data on Tuesday ahead of their meeting. But officials
this week downplayed the importance of any single data point,
and emphasized their determination to keep raising rates until
there is a sustained drop in inflation, which has been running
at 40-year highs.
While the economy has slowed somewhat under the influence of
the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening - it has lifted its
benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 basis points this year
- the job market remains strong and overall growth appears to
have rebounded after a lull in the first half of the year.
"I believe the policy decision at our next meeting will be
straightforward ... Right now, there is no tradeoff between the
Fed's employment and inflation objectives, so we will continue
to aggressively fight inflation," Waller said. "Inflation is
widespread, driven by strong demand that has only begun to
moderate, by an ongoing lag in labor force participation, and by
supply chain problems that may be improving in some areas but
are still considerable."
Traders in contracts tied to the Fed's policy rate put about
a 90% probability that policymakers will opt to raise that rate
by 75 rather than 50 basis points this month. A
three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point move would be the third
consecutive hike of that size and lift the federal funds rate
above 3.00% for the first time since 2008.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, in comments to
Bloomberg, reiterated his call for a hike of 75 basis points at
the meeting, saying recent data showing continued strong job
growth had him "leaning more strongly" towards the larger rise
in borrowing costs.
INFLATION DATA
Kansas City Fed President Esther George, in comments to the
Peterson Institute for International Economics, did not state a
preference for a rate increase of any particular size at the
next meeting, but said she favored "steadiness and
purposefulness over speed."
Meanwhile in Vienna, Waller said it would be a mistake for
the Fed to say much about the policy path from there, because
incoming data could quickly reshape expectations.
Economists and investors expect the Fed will stop raising
rates once the policy rate gets a bit above 4.00%.
But "if inflation does not moderate or rises further this
year, then, in my view, the policy rate will probably need to
move well above 4%," Waller said in the Austrian capital. "If
inflation suddenly decelerates, then, in my view, the policy
rate might peak at less than 4%."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)