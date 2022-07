CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will succeed in its battle against inflation but the pace of progress is unpredictable, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said on Tuesday.

"I expect inflation to come down but not immediately, not suddenly and not predictably,” Barkin said in comments to the Rotary Club of Charlotte. "I'd expect inflation to bounce around on its way back to our target." (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chris Reese)