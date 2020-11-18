Fed's Barkin: ending emergency lending facilities poses risks

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Allowing the Federal Reserve's emergency
lending programs to sunset on December 31 could pose risks to
financial markets, especially given that the pandemic is
intensifying, Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Thomas
Barkin said on Wednesday.
"Today most of them are operating as backstops; were the
markets to worsen significantly, they would already be in place
and ready to go, and perhaps they are creating some confidence,"
Barkin said in an online event "You take them away, it's not
necessarily the case you'd have a big impact, but you do have,
I'll just say, an increased risk ... do you think we are far
enough through this virus that we no longer need that? I'm not
sure...the virus will be with us still for some time."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)