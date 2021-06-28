Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Barkin says U.S. has made "substantial further progress" on inflation goal

06/28/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin poses during a break at a Dallas Fed conference on technology in Dallas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve has made "substantial further progress" toward its inflation goal in order to begin tapering asset purchases, Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said on Monday, as he indicated U.S. employment numbers may soon follow.

"It's pretty clear to me we have had substantial further progress against our inflation goal," Barkin said during an event at the Rotary Club of Atlanta. "I'm pretty optimistic about the labor market. ... If the labor market opens as I suggested it might, then I think we're going to get there in relatively short order."

Barkin added that he would wait until next year to determine whether the U.S. central bank had hit its inflation and employment mandates for beginning to raise interest rates from near zero.

"I kind of think let's look at it next year and see what happens and if the numbers hit, great, if they don't, we've got time because it will show there's still more time for the economy to grow," he said.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05pFed's Quarles says supply chain imbalances boosting inflation are transitory
RE
02:02pColombia says to get 2.5 mln Janssen COVID shot donation from U.S.
RE
01:47pEU airlines, airports warn digital COVID certificate roll-out risks chaos
RE
01:46pQuarles says he doesn't think we need to see labor force participation return to pre-covid levels because of baby boomer retirements
RE
01:45pQuarles says fed looks at a variety of labor force measures
RE
01:45pQuarles says fed has not identified a specific target for maximum employment
RE
01:44pQuarles says policies that are impeding employment will expire in the fall
RE
01:42pQuarles says if in a year we were not to see inflation settling back down closer to 2% target we have the tools at the fed to address it
RE
01:41pQuarles says fed is also very mindful that we could be wrong on inflation
RE
01:41pFed's quarles says supply chain imbalances leading to higher inflation are temporary
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What is good for the economy vs what is good for markets
2Crypto firms drop British registration bids amid scrutiny
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : European stocks deepen losses, airlines slump on UK travel ban woes
4TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : Goldman Sachs is Neutral
5AIRBUS SE : United Airlines closes in on $30 billion post-pandemic jet order

HOT NEWS