Fed's Barkin says economy still short of bar for QE taper

March 22 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President
Thomas Barkin on Monday said he doesn't believe the U.S. economy
is anywhere near the bar the central bank set before it will
begin to even consider pulling back on its bond-buying program.
"I don't think right now we are at substantial forward
progress," Barkin said, a reference to the Fed's promise in
December to keep buying bonds at its current monthly pace until
it sees "substantial further progress" on reaching its full
employment and 2% inflation goals.
"I want to get a good part of the way there before having
the conversation about whether we've made substantial forward
progress," Barkin said at the National Association for Business
Economics annual meeting.
Barkin's comments echo those of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who
said last week that it's not time to even start talking about
pulling back on bond purchases despite Fed policymaker forecasts
for the fastest U.S. growth in decades this year.
Barkin noted that the Fed's preferred measure of inflation,
core PCE, was 1.4% in December when the central bank set its bar
for reducing quantitative easing, well short of the Fed's 2%
goal.
And while unemployment has dropped to 6.2%, broader measures
of the job market suggest plenty of slack.
Barkin said he closely follows the percentage of the overall
population that is working, known as the
employment-to-population ratio, which rose from 57.4% in
December to 57.6% in February. That's still far below its
pre-crisis level of 61.1%, he noted.
Barkin did say he expects the economy to grow very strongly
this year as households spend the government aid included in the
$1.9 trillion pandemic relief package passed this month, and as
vaccinations enable more people to return to travel and other
activity long-deferred by the pandemic.
Barkin said he is not troubled by the recent sharp rise in
bond yields that some see as a warning sign of a coming surge in
inflation that could undermine the recovery.
"Inflation expectations have been firming," Barkin said.
"That's a good thing, not a bad thing, so long as they don't get
out of whack."
In coming months, he said, he expects some pretty large
price spikes compared to a year earlier, but he'll "look
through" such jumps because they will reflect a comparison to
very low inflation last summer and what he expects to be a
one-time surge as consumers start spending their money all at
once.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)