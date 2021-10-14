Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Barkin says more data needed before rate hikes are appropriate

10/14/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom Barkin on Thursday said the U.S. central bank has cleared a path for what he hopes to be a "seamless" start to a reduction in its support for the economy, but that it will take more time to determine when interest rate hikes will be appropriate.

"We still have a lot to learn about whether recent inflation levels will be sustained and how much room we have to run in the labor market until we get to maximum employment," Barkin said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Forecasters Club of New York. "As COVID-19 hopefully eases, I expect the answers to these questions to become clearer."

Fed policymakers feel that labor markets have healed enough to start reducing their crisis-era support for the U.S. economy "soon," and probably by the middle of next month, minutes from the Sept. 21-22 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

That language provided the "advance" warning the central bank had promised to give before starting to reduce its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities, Barkin said in his remarks.

About half of the Fed policymakers believe the central bank will have to start raising interest rates by the end of next year, forecasts released on Sept. 22 showed, with all but one believing it will be necessary by the end of 2023. The Fed does not reveal policymakers' individual interest rate forecasts, nor the economic assumptions they are based on.

Barkin said on Thursday he'd like to provide that information.

"Doing so would provide a clearer picture of each FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) member's individual reaction function, and taken as a whole, this could help shed more light on the Fed's overall reaction function," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00pFed's Barkin says more data needed before rate hikes are appropriate
RE
12:59pCanada's transportation safety board finds no link between railway operations and fire that wiped out town in western canada - official report
RE
12:58pNY Fed's Logan says banks may have access to standing repo facility by early 2022
RE
12:50pDomino's delivers rare fall in U.S. sales as slowing demand, labor crunch bite
RE
12:45pLogan says progress in transition away from libor needs to accelerate
RE
12:41pLogan says she expects usage of reverse repo facility to come down over time
RE
12:41pLogan says reverse repo facility has not led to large flights to safety or affected the structure of money markets
RE
12:37pU.S. banks beat profit estimates on economic rebound, deals bonanza
RE
12:36pKey Democrat rejects vote on big Biden package before infrastructure-source
RE
12:36pModerate democratic senator sinema told house democrats this week that she won't vote for reconciliation without vote on infrastructure bill-source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1The latest from London: It’s happening
2Inflation angst lifts stocks but reins back dollar
3ARCELORMITTAL : Credit Suisse takes a positive view
4Prodware : Effect of provisions on half-year 2021 results
5Taiwan's TSMC posts 13.8% rise in Q3 profit on global chip demand surge

HOT NEWS