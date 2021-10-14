Fed's Barkin says more data needed before rate hikes are appropriate

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Tom
Barkin on Thursday said the U.S. central bank has cleared a path
for what he hopes to be a "seamless" start to a reduction in its
support for the economy, but that it will take more time to
determine when interest rate hikes will be appropriate.
"We still have a lot to learn about whether recent inflation
levels will be sustained and how much room we have to run in the
labor market until we get to maximum employment," Barkin said in
remarks prepared for delivery to the Forecasters Club of New
York. "As COVID-19 hopefully eases, I expect the answers to
these questions to become clearer."
Fed policymakers feel that labor markets have healed enough
to start reducing their crisis-era support for the U.S. economy
"soon," and probably by the middle of next month, minutes from
the Sept. 21-22 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.
That language provided the "advance" warning the central
bank had promised to give before starting to reduce its $120
billion in monthly purchases of Treasury bonds and
mortgage-backed securities, Barkin said in his remarks.
About half of the Fed policymakers believe the central bank
will have to start raising interest rates by the end of next
year, forecasts released on Sept. 22 showed, with all but one
believing it will be necessary by the end of 2023. The Fed does
not reveal policymakers' individual interest rate forecasts, nor
the economic assumptions they are based on.
Barkin said on Thursday he'd like to provide that
information.
"Doing so would provide a clearer picture of each FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) member's individual reaction
function, and taken as a whole, this could help shed more light
on the Fed's overall reaction function," he said.
