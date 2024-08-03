NEW YORK (Reuters) - Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said he is not ready to change his monetary policy outlook after the release of unexpectedly weak U.S. jobs data on Friday, even as Wall Street shifted toward expectations of aggressive interest rate cuts.

"The job growth was weaker than what most professional forecasters had forecast," Barkin said in the transcript of a TV interview with the Carolina Business Review. But even with the softer turn in July hiring data, "I don't try to prejudge meetings," as he shrugged off providing guidance on rate cuts.

"We're going to get a lot of data between now and September," he told the PBS program. "Two whole rounds of jobs reports, two whole rounds of inflation readings, a lot of activity metrics," Barkin said, adding "we'll make the best decision we can when we get to September."

Barkin's comments were his first since the Fed decided on Wednesday to leave its benchmark interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range, but open the door to a rate cut in September amid a slowdown in inflation and cooling job market.

That outlook, announced after the end of a two-day policy meeting, got a huge jolt from the release of the Labor Department's monthly employment report for July, which showed a smaller-than-expected gain of 114,000 jobs and a rise in the unemployment rate to 4.3%, from the prior month's 4.1%.

Many economists moved to forecast a more aggressive rate-cut path, with some eying the possibility of a half-percentage-point reduction in borrowing costs rather than a quarter-percentage-point move next month. J.P. Morgan economists wondered if the Fed would need to ease ahead of that meeting given the possibility the labor market is running into trouble faster than expected.

Some even contended it was a mistake for the Fed not to cut rates at this week's meeting, which a number of analysts said was justifiable given easing inflation data.

Barkin brushed off the idea the central bank had made a mistake and said "I always assume there will be an equal amount of criticism no matter what we do. And so if we had moved at the last meeting, we would've gotten an equal amount of criticism that said we moved too quickly."

Barkin said the U.S. job market is still solid by most standards, noting the rise in the unemployment rate in July was "pretty normal" on a historical basis and the level of joblessness was still low.

"We've been through two years, two and a half years of very frothy labor markets," Barkin said, "and so we're headed back down toward normal."

On the inflation front, Barkin said "my gut is that it's normalizing." He added, "on the employment side, I think it's harder to know."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Michael S. Derby