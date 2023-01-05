Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fed's Bostic: Officials "remain determined" to beat inflation

01/05/2023 | 09:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: President and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta Raphael W. Bostic speaks at a European Financial Forum event in Dublin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Inflation is the biggest headwind facing the U.S. economy right now and U.S. Federal Reserve officials "remain determined" to lower it back to the central bank's 2% target, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank president Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

Inflation "is way too high here in the United States....I and the Federal Open Market Committee remain determined to use our policy tools to bring inflation back toward our objective," Bostic said in brief remarks prepared for delivery at the start of a conference at the New Orleans branch of the Atlanta Fed.

"I appreciate recent reports that include signs of moderating price pressures, but there is still much work to do," Bostic said. The most recent report showed the Fed's preferred measure of inflation running at a 5.5% annual rate.

The one-day research conference is closed to the press, but will discuss research on the "interplay between financial markets and monetary policy," Bostic said.

That is an issue of central importance to Fed officials worried that markets may be underestimating their determination to bring inflation back into line even if that means higher than anticipated interest rates and a larger than anticipated economic slowdown.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting cited concerns that "misperception" of the Fed's intentions and plans "would complicate the Committee's effort to restore price stability" if financial conditions remain looser than needed to lower the pace of price increases.

"The research that will be discussed here is critical to our understanding of factors important in the efforts to bring down underlying inflation," Bostic said.

He did not discuss his current policy views or preferences for the upcoming Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 Fed meeting.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.79% 0.67724 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.15% 1.19183 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.35% 0.73886 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.49% 1.05533 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012112 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.71% 0.62379 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
Latest news "Economy"
09:42aTSX falls on weak oil, gold prices
RE
09:41aAmazon layoff signals more pain for tech sector as recession fears mount
RE
09:36aEagle Bulk Shipping Adds Capacity, Acquires Modern Ultramax Bulkcarrier
RE
09:35aGerman government faces new calls to send modern tanks to Ukraine
RE
09:33aRussia and Belarus beef up joint military grouping, plan drills
RE
09:32aWall St opens lower as labor data fans rate hike fears
RE
09:31aIreland raises 3.5 billion euros in green debt amid bumper demand
RE
09:29aCanadian dollar pulls back from 1-month high amid Fed jitters
RE
09:28aFed's Bostic: Officials "remain determined" to beat inflation
RE
09:25aSenior Official Pledges Targeted Policies to Support China's Property Sector
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS