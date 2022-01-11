Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Bostic says three hikes, fast balance sheet runoff needed for inflation fight

01/11/2022 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Raphael Bostic President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, poses for a photo in Knoxville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - High inflation and a strong recovery will require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least three times this year, beginning as soon as March, and warrant a rapid rundown of Fed asset holdings to draw excess cash out of the financial system, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.

"There is a risk inflation is likely to be elevated for an extended period of time and we need to respond directly, clearly and aggressively," Bostic told Reuters in an interview on Monday. "If things continue the way they are March would be a reasonable possibility," for the first of what would be a series of interest rate increases to offset inflation running far above the Fed's 2% target.

He added he does not feel the explosion in new coronavirus infections will derail the recovery, but to the contrary feels it more likely inflation will intensify further and require a fourth quarter-point rate increase in 2022 than that it slows and allows the Fed to relax.

His remarks reflected the Fed's turn towards inflation fighting, a shift cemented at a December meeting where officials accelerated plans to raise interest rates and begin to pull back on their holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities accumulated during the pandemic.

Bostic, in detailed remarks about the management of the Fed's balance sheet, said the central bank should be aggressive there as well - allowing its holdings to decline by at lease $100 billion a month, and with plans to quickly pull at least $1.5 trillion out of financial markets that he considers pure "excess liquidity."

From 2017 to 2019, when the Fed was shrinking its balance sheet years after the end of the 2007 to 2009 recession, it phased the pace of decline in slowly, capped it at $50 billion per month, and ultimately decreased its balance by only $600 billion before financial markets signaled the system did not have enough cash reserves at hand.

The process promises to be much different this time, and Bostic for example said he felt there was no need to phase in any balance sheet "runoff" because markets know what to expect.

"I would hope we would move pretty quickly and get out of this emergency stance," Bostic said. "The tool is pretty well understood and the motivation is pretty well understood."

"It should go faster for sure," Bostic said, and at a quick enough pace to complete the process in "a couple of years."

The debate over how to treat the Fed's asset holdings got underway in full at the Fed's December meeting with staff presentations on the issue and initial discussion among policymakers.

The Fed has bought more than $4 trillion of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, more than doubling the overall size of its balance sheet from $4.1 trillion to more than $8.7 trillion.

Initially a way to keep financial markets stable, the holdings are now thought to be holding down long-term interest rates that the Fed may want to move higher to curb demand - and prices - for a variety of goods.

Bostic, who does not have a vote on monetary policy this year, was among the first Fed officials to expect that the pace of the recovery would be stronger than anticipated, and a year ago, with the economy slowing, was one of the few expecting higher interest rates in 2022.

His concern now is that some of the things driving inflation may be here to stay.

In particular Bostic said he takes seriously comments he gets from local business leaders that they are planning for more resilient supply chains that will almost by definition be more expensive to maintain, and that they feel they currently have pricing power in the market and plan to use it.

"So the question really is how forcefully or fulsomely do we have to respond to make sure that it stays in a boundary," Bostic said. "I think we need to be acting pretty forcefully."

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Howard Schneider


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.7174 Delayed Quote.-1.13%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.3593 Delayed Quote.0.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.18% 0.7905 Delayed Quote.-0.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.1327 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.10% 0.013523 Delayed Quote.0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.67609 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aJPMORGAN'S DIMON : Four rate hikes of 0.25% each would not have enormous effect on economy
RE
06:21aExplainer-U.S. Senate Democrats mull ending filibuster to pass voting rights reform
RE
06:20aU.S. Small-Business Owners Confidence Rose Slightly in December -- NFIB
DJ
06:19aS.African prosecutors charge parliament fire suspect with terrorism
RE
06:18aHOUSEHOLDS AND NON-FINANCIAL CORPORATIONS IN THE EURO AREA : third quarter of 2021
PU
06:18aEURO MONEY MARKET STATISTICS : Seventh maintenance period 2021
PU
06:18aEURO AREA QUARTERLY BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT POSITION : third quarter of 2021
PU
06:18aUK DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS ENERGY & INDUSTRIAL ST : Biomass Feedstocks Innovation Programme
PU
06:16aJapan's Ito-Yokado supermarket takes on pricing trial in bid to cut waste
RE
06:16aSudanese medics shaken by attacks on hospitals treating anti-coup protesters
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2Salesforce com : How IT Can Measure Return on Experience (ROX) Effectiv..
3Gloomy outlook for global recovery, World Economic Forum survey finds
4Delivery Hero Expects Food-Delivery Operations to Break Even in 2nd Hal..
5European shares rebound after three days of losses

HOT NEWS