Fed's Bowman encouraged still by recovery, taper likely this year

WASHINGTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve bank
Gov. Michelle Bowman added her voice Wednesday to the growing
number of policymakers who say the weak August jobs report will
not throw off the central bank's developing plan to trim its
$120 billion in monthly bond purchases later this year.
"Even though some of the recent data may have been less
strong than we expected we are still looking at very robust
economic growth," Bowman said at an online event organized by
the American Bankers Association. "We are very close to our goal
on maximum employment...If the data comes in as I expect that it
will, it will likely be appropriate for us to begin the process
of scaling back our asset purchases this year."
Bowman becomes the fifth Fed official in the past two days
to signal that the disappointing August jobs report on its own
would not stop the Fed from beginning to pare its bond purchases
later this year.
Some, including Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic,
suggested the addition of just 235,000 jobs in August, compared
to nearly a million per month in June and July, might delay a
final decision.
But the momentum remained in favor of starting the bond
taper, a process some Fed officials are eager to begin as a
first step in exiting from pandemic-era emergency programs.
It's a turn other central banks have already begun,
including the European Central Bank, and the
process would be more complicated globally the longer the Fed
waits and the less clear its plans.
Fed officials have tied any change in policy to economic
variables, particularly job growth, that could be weighed down
by the current surge of coronavirus cases - a risk highlighted
by the August employment report.
Bowman said one month of disappointing data should not be
given too much weight.
"It is important not to take too much signal from a single
data point as we might have seen last week from the labor
market," Bowman said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)