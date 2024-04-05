NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Friday work to get inflation down has hit what she hopes is a temporary roadblock.

“We have seen a great deal of progress” getting inflation down but “that progress has stalled of late,” Bowman said after a speech given before a gathering of the Federal Open Market Committee in New York.

Bowman also said if growth or hiring ran into trouble even with inflation above target, it would impact her thinking on interest rate policy. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby Editing by Chris Reese)