Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Bowman sees strong U.S. labor market bringing more women back to work

08/17/2022 | 02:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman gives her first public remarks as a Fed policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego

(Reuters) - A strong U.S. labor market, the recovery of the service sector, and more fully open schools and childcare centers will likely bring more women back to the workforce, Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said on Wednesday.

"We continue to see strong employment gains and low unemployment rates--the kind of labor market that historically has pulled in more workers," Bowman said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Arkansas Women's Commission in Russellville, Arkansas. "There are still plenty of jobs available even if we see the number of job openings reduced."

Bowman, a strong supporter of the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation running at more than three times the Fed's 2% goal, focused the bulk of her remarks on why women workers fared worse than men during the pandemic and how prospects are shaping up for the future.

She did not directly address monetary policy, although her view that more women may return to the labor force could alleviate some of the upward wage and price pressures the Fed is trying to corral. There are about 4 million fewer people working now than before the pandemic, one factor that economists say may be contributing to inflation.

While the future of labor supply is uncertain, Bowman said, some workers who retired early during the height of the pandemic may feel compelled to return to the workforce by fast-rising prices.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.03% 0.6946 Delayed Quote.-3.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.19% 1.20654 Delayed Quote.-10.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.37% 0.77543 Delayed Quote.-2.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.01833 Delayed Quote.-10.56%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.012601 Delayed Quote.-6.39%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.76% 0.62912 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:14aUK's Royal Mail staff vote for fresh strike action
RE
11:13aThai baht strength in line with regional peers - central bank
RE
11:11aCalifornians asked to cut power use as extreme heat approaches
RE
11:08aCoke, McDonald's face fakes, grey imports in Russia
RE
11:01aSyria denies kidnapping or holding U.S. journalist missing for 10 years
RE
10:59aPence says he would consider testifying to Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel
RE
10:48aFrance's river Loire sets new lows as drought dries up its tributaries
RE
10:43aECB steps in as banks dip toes in crypto pool
RE
10:37aAir Canada to operate at 79% of pre-pandemic capacity in summer
RE
10:34aApollo takes minority stake in Aldar Properties real estate platform
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Home Depot, Walmart, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, E..
2Coca-Cola and McDonald's left Russia. Their brands stayed behind
3Berkshire Hathaway : Let's get into Warren Buffett's portfolio
4LexinFintech : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results ..
5U.S. retail sales flat in July; core sales rise

HOT NEWS