Fed's Brainard: Economy making 'welcome progress,' but still 'far' from goals

WASHINGTON, June 1 (Reuters) - The United States is making
progress towards the Fed's maximum employment and 2% inflation
goals, but the depth of the remaining problem still requires the
central bank not jump the gun in starting to tighten monetary
policy, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday.
"While we are far from our goals today, we are seeing
welcome progress, and I expect to see further progress,"
Brainard said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Economic
Club of New York. But "jobs are down by between 8 and 10 million
compared with the level we would have seen in the absence of the
pandemic. And it will be important to see sustained progress on
inflation," not just a temporary jump.
Some of the factors fueling current strong growth, including
fiscal spending and the rush by households to take advantage of
a broader economic reopening, are likely to fade over time,
Brainard noted, another reason the Fed should not pull back too
soon.
"Remaining steady in our outcomes-based approach during the
transitory reopening surge will help ensure the economic
momentum that will be needed," to make sure inflation hits and
stays at the Fed's target, and people have as much time as
possible to restart their old jobs or find new ones, she said.
The Fed is approaching a critical few months as it tries to
read an economy progressing through the unparalleled moment of
restarting after a pandemic. What are difficult judgments in
normal times -- assessing the path of inflation or assessing
what employment metrics are most meaningful -- have become even
more complex in an environment where consumption and work
patterns have been upended, and may have been changed
permanently by the historic health crisis.
How those questions are resolved will determine when the Fed
begins to reduce its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases, and
then eventually raises interest rates from the current near zero
level.
The Fed appears to be edging towards the start of that
discussion. A key bit of information will come on Friday when
new employment data will show whether hiring picked up in May
after a weaker-than-expected April.
Another poor outcome won't necessarily dim faith in the
recovery, only emphasize how hard it is to restart a $20
trillion economy.
Brainard has been among the stronger voices arguing to wait
on any policy change to be sure the recovery won't slip, but
herself made a revision in her language on Tuesday. While saying
policy should remain steady, she did not repeat her call for the
Fed to be "patient" before making any changes, a word often used
to push policy debates far down the road.
The fact that prices are currently being driven higher by
things like unexpected computer chip shortages and a rush by
consumers to buy used cars is all the more reason to wait -- as
is the uncertainty over why people seem hesitant to take jobs.
Some of that data "noise" will ease by the fall, Brainard
said.
While she said she would be "attentive" to signs of higher
inflation, she cautioned also against "preemptive tightening"
that could deprive people of jobs.
