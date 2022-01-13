Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Brainard nods to March rate hike as calls for action grow

01/13/2022 | 02:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

(Reuters) - As continued high inflation eats further into Americans' pocketbooks, Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Thursday became the latest, and most senior, U.S. central banker to signal that the Fed is getting ready to start raising interest rates in March.

"The committee has projected several hikes over the course of the year," Brainard told the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering U.S. President Joe Biden's bid to promote her to the post of Fed vice chair.

"We will be in a position to do that, I think, as soon as our purchases are terminated, and we'll simply have to see what the data requires over the course of the year," she said.

The Fed in December announced plans to wind down its assets purchases by March, faster than it had projected just a month earlier.

With inflation rising 7% in December from a year earlier -- the fastest pace in nearly 40 years -- Fed policymakers are eager to do more, sooner.

"We are clearly in a situation where the stance of monetary policy is wrongfooted against the current situation," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said at an event hosted by the Milwaukee Business Journal. "We need to be adjusting monetary policy to something closer to neutral... this is going to be the year where we readjust monetary policy."

Evans said that in December he had penciled in three rate increases this year but said more may need to be done if inflation does not moderate this year as he expects.

"My forecast is that we'd have a 25-basis-point increase in March barring any changes in the data," Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said at a virtual event hosted by the Philadelphia Business Journal earlier Thursday.

"I definitely see rate increases coming, as early as March even," San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said late Wednesday.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also flagged a March rate hike in Wednesday remarks.

LOOKING TO MARCH

In December most Fed policymakers thought they would need to raise rates at least three times this year, but in recent weeks -- with inflation remaining well above their 2% goal and the labor market closing in on their full-employment goal -- they've honed in on a March start to that process.

With a March interest rate rise now firmly on the table, several -- including Brainard on Thursday -- have also signaled they want to start shrinking the Fed's $8 trillion balance sheet this year. That would also remove policy accommodation and reduce downward pressure on long-term borrowing costs.

Investors currently see an 86% probability that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight lending rate, still set at the near-zero level, at its March 15-16 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program. They are pricing in another three rate hikes this year.

Earlier this week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell also threw his weight behind a firm tightening of monetary policy this year, arguing the strong economy, despite the surge in cases due to the Omicron variant, no longer "needs or wants" as much stimulus, as he flagged coming rate hikes and a shrinking balance sheet.

Harker said Thursday he sees the Fed beginning to reduce the size of its balance sheet in late 2022 or early 2023 and that its ultimate composition was still being debated by his colleagues.

Brainard, for her part, said the Fed will try to bring inflation down "as quickly as we can but consistent with a sustained and strong recovery."

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir, Jonnelle Marte and Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Lindsay Dunsmuir and Ann Saphir


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.10% 0.7285 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.37174 Delayed Quote.0.75%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.8 Delayed Quote.0.47%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 1.14612 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.19% 0.013531 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.41% 0.68737 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:47pShell to hand over Deer Park refinery to Pemex next week -sources
RE
02:43pU.S. Supreme Court blocks Biden vaccine-or-test policy for large businesses
RE
02:43pRwanda expects 10.2% economic growth in 2021 -finance minister
RE
02:41pBiden to send more military medics to U.S. hospitals in COVID-19 hotspots
RE
02:41pFed's Brainard nods to March rate hike as calls for action grow
RE
02:36pRockets fired at U.S. embassy in Baghdad hurt Iraqi woman, child -military
RE
02:35pNasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor
RE
02:33pUK police say no investigation yet into lockdown parties at PM's house
RE
02:32pFrench power price increase will remain capped at 4% in 2022 - minister
RE
02:31pNTEU NATIONAL TREASURY EMPLOYEES UNION : Endorses Legislation for 5.1 Percent Pay Raise in 2023
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...

HOT NEWS