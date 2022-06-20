Log in
  News
  News
  Economy & Forex
Latest News
Fed's Bullard: I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing

06/20/2022 | 02:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard speaks at a public lecture in Singapore

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates swiftly this year and forge a "stellar" economy ahead if it can pull off a repeat of the central bank's 1994 tightening cycle, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Monday.

"That tightening episode caused some disruption that year," Bullard said during an event held by the AXA-Barcelona School of Economics in Barcelona, Spain. "However, I have always felt that set up the U.S. economy for a stellar performance in the second half of the 1990s...I hope we can get something like that this time."

Bullard has been a vocal backer of aggressive Fed action to tame stubbornly high inflation that is running at more than three times the U.S. central bank's 2% goal.

"We are moving quickly, but moving from a low level and from the very accommodative monetary policy we put in place," Bullard added.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
