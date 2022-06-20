Fed's Bullard: I hope U.S. economy repeats outcome of 1994's soft landing

"That tightening episode caused some disruption that year," Bullard said during an event held by the AXA-Barcelona School of Economics in Barcelona, Spain. "However, I have always felt that set up the U.S. economy for a stellar performance in the second half of the 1990s...I hope we can get something like that this time."

Bullard has been a vocal backer of aggressive Fed action to tame stubbornly high inflation that is running at more than three times the U.S. central bank's 2% goal.

"We are moving quickly, but moving from a low level and from the very accommodative monetary policy we put in place," Bullard added.

