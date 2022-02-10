Fed's Bullard calls for big hike in interest rates to fight inflation

Feb 10 (Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve President James
Bullard said on Thursday that he has become "dramatically" more
hawkish in light of the hottest inflation reading in nearly 40
years, and he now wants a full percentage point of interest rate
hikes over the next three U.S. central bank policy meetings.
Within minutes, Bullard's view became the market's view,
with rate futures contracts now fully pricing an increase in the
Fed's target range for its policy rate to 1%-1.25% by the end of
its policy meeting in June, with some bets on an even steeper
rate hike path.
"I'd like to see 100 basis points in the bag by July 1,"
Bullard told Bloomberg News in an interview, after a U.S.
government report showed inflation rose 7.5% in the 12 months
through January.
With only three Fed meetings between now and July 1,
Bullard's comments point to at least one half-percentage-point
rate hike, a big move the Fed hasn't made in any recent
rate-hiking cycle.
Contracts traded at CME Group are now fully pricing in a
half-percentage-point interest rate increase in March - up from
about a 25% chance of such a hike on Wednesday.
Before Thursday, most economists and analysts had expected
the Fed to move only in regular quarter-percentage-point
increments.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)