Fed's Bullard favors 75 basis point hike in July over 100 for now - Nikkei

"So far, we've framed this mostly as 50 versus 75 at this meeting," Bullard said. "I think 75 has a lot of virtue to it, because the long-run neutral that the committee has, according to the Summary of Economic Projections, is actually about 2.5%."

Asked if the Fed's policy rate, currently in a range of 1.5-1.75%, could exceed 4% by year end, Bullard said: "I suppose it's possible," but cautioned that would require data on inflation to continue coming in in "an adverse way."

