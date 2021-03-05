Fed's Bullard not particularly worried by rise in Treasury yields

March 5 (Reuters) - The recent run-up in yields on
longer-dated U.S. Treasury securities reflects improving
expectations for the economy, St. Louis Federal Reserve
President James Bullard said on Friday, adding that he is not
eyeing a specific level of yields that might concern him.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield - which
rose above 1.62% on Friday before falling back to about 1.55% -
is just returning to the level consistent with the six months
before the coronavirus pandemic, Bullard said in an interview on
SiriusXM Radio, characterizing it as "still quite a low level of
yields."
Echoing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments from a day
earlier, Bullard said he would be concerned by disorderly
behavior in the Treasury market. "Something panicky would catch
my attention, but we're not at that point."
Bullard also dismissed the need for the U.S. central bank to
take specific action any time soon to cap the rise in yields
through an "Operation Twist" - or a shift in the Fed's $80
billion a month in Treasury purchases toward longer maturities
that would put downward pressure on their yields. The Fed
executed such a move about a decade ago as the economy was
recovering from the 2008 financial crisis.
"It's not matching up right now that we need to be more
dovish than we already are," Bullard said.
Asked about the prospect for additional fiscal stimulus
beyond the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion relief
bill now before Congress, Bullard said he was "skeptical" about
such a package getting enacted, adding he sees it as only a 50%
probability.
Bullard reiterated his own recent forecast for the U.S.
jobless rate to end the year at around 4.5% and that gross
domestic product growth could be around 6.5% as the rollout of
COVID-19 vaccines and diminishing infection rates allow for a
broader resumption of economic activity. The Labor Department
reported earlier on Friday that the nation's unemployment rate
dipped 0.1 percentage point to 6.2% last month.
Nonetheless, he said, we "still need a lot of repair" in the
labor market.
(Reporting by Dan Burns
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)