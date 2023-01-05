Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fed's Bullard says 2023 may be year inflation surge wilts

01/05/2023 | 01:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fed's Bullard: Inflation likely to be more persistent than expected

(Reuters) - St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard said Thursday the new year could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front.

The rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee "has taken aggressive action during 2022, with ongoing increases in the policy rate planned for 2023, and this has returned inflation expectations to a level consistent with the Fed's 2% inflation target," Bullard said in material prepared for a presentation before a meeting held by the CFA Society St. Louis. "During 2023, actual inflation will likely follow inflation expectations to a lower level as the real economy normalizes," he said.

Bullard did not connect that outlook to specific guidance on rate changes. Bullard held a voting role on the FOMC during 2022, in a year marked by the central bank's historically aggressive campaign to lift rates to lower some of the highest levels of inflation seen in decades.

That saw the central bank take its overnight short-term rate target from near zero levels in March to the current 4.25% to 4.50% range. The Fed last lifted that target in December, going up 50 basis points, and it penciled in a move to 5.1% this year. Officials have said wherever they stop with rates they are likely to stay for a while as they ensure inflation pressures are easing.

Bullard said in his presentation that monetary policy is not yet in a space where it's holding the economy back but soon will be. That coupled with low inflation expectations "may combine to make 2023 a disinflationary year."

Bullard also said in his remarks that the economy over the second half of last year improved over a lackluster start to the year. He said it appears U.S. gross domestic product growth is moderating to around its longer-run potential of 2%. Bullard also said the job market remains "strong."

(Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

By Michael S. Derby


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.20% 0.67448 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.28% 1.19022 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.63% 0.73677 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.70% 1.05318 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012114 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.94% 0.62244 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
Latest news "Economy"
01:25pFed's Bullard says 2023 may be year inflation surge wilts
RE
01:21pCredit Suisse offers juicy premium to entice investors to new bond
RE
01:20pDoctors' 'pill mill' convictions partially tossed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling
RE
01:20pCitadel Posts Record Revenues For Hedge-Fund, Securities Operations - WSJ
RE
01:20pCitadel securities had $7.5 billion in revenue in 2022, up from…
RE
01:20pCitadel's hedge-fund business is said to have taken in $28 billi…
RE
01:19pCitadel posts record revenues for hedge-fund, securities operati…
RE
01:18pAirline, airport groups slam EU push for pre-flight COVID testing from China
RE
01:17pWheat nears four-week low on worries about export demand, ecomony
RE
01:11pGot game? Automakers show off in-car entertainment options at CES
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe
5NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS