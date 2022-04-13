Fed's Bullard says central bank must put brakes on economic activity -FT

April 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve must put the
brakes on economic activity to tackle surging prices, James
Bullard, president of the St. Louis Fed, told the Financial
Times in an interview https://on.ft.com/3uBKcZZ.
It is a "fantasy" to think the Fed can tame the fastest U.S.
inflation in four decades without aggressively raising interest
rates, he said.
"We have to put downward pressure on the component of
inflation that we think is persistent," the paper quoted him as
saying, making a call for rates to rise to a level that curtails
growth.
U.S. officials estimate the "neutral" level for the federal
funds rate to be around 2.4%. Bullard in comments to reporters
last week said he would like to see the policy rate raised to
3.5% by year's end, a goal that would require half-point rate
increases at each of the Fed's six remaining meetings this
year.
Fed officials are largely aligned around the need for steady
rate increases this year.
But there is division nonetheless about how to view incoming
inflation data, and whether a series of larger, half-point
increases will be warranted.
A report Tuesday showed consumer prices rose 8.5% over the
last 12 months, but some policymakers noted that inflation among
a key set of goods appeared to be slowing, a sign overall
inflation also may be peaking.
Bullard told the Financial Times that, to the contrary, the
latest data "underscores the urgency that the Fed is behind the
curve and needs to get moving."
(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Kim Coghill)