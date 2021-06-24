Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come

06/24/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Inflation may be even stronger in coming months than Federal Reserve policymakers currently expect as the U.S. recovery likely gains steam in the fall and a global recovery follows, St. Louis Federal Reserve president James Bullard said on Thursday.

That could push the level of prices beyond what is needed to account for recent years of inflation below the Fed's 2% target, and presented a "new risk" that Fed officials will have to consider in coming months.

"Inflation may surprise still further to the upside as the reopening process continues, beyond the level necessary to simply make up for past misses to the low side,” Bullard said in a presentation prepared for delivery to the Clayton Chamber of Commerce near St. Louis.

Bullard earlier this week said he was among the Fed policymakers who expect interest rates will need to increase next year. Faster than expected inflation this year and on into 2022 will, he said, meet the Fed's intent to let the pace of price increases exceed the formal 2% target for a time to offset years in which inflation has been too low.

His comments Thursday suggest concerns of an even larger inflation shock.

There has already, he said, been a "substantial" surprise in terms of stronger than anticipated economic growth and inflation. As schools reopen in the U.S. in the fall and more countries reopen their economies, "the risk is tangible" inflation could move higher than projected.

“Policymakers will have to take this new risk into account in the months and quarters ahead,” he said.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pMOVES-Citigroup names new sales head for Treasury and Trade Solutions unit
RE
01:00pFed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come
RE
12:59pNATIXIS  : France's Natixis fined 7.5 million euros in sub-prime exposure case
RE
12:56pU.S. panel discusses 'break 'em up' antitrust bill
RE
12:55pArchegos’S Banks Said To Face DOJ Antitrust Probe Into Collapse - Bloomberg News
RE
12:55pArchegos’s banks said to face doj antitrust probe into collapse - bloomberg news
RE
12:53pLarger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
RE
12:51pOil steadies near three-year highs on recovery signs
RE
12:40pAdobe employees will have option to work from home about 50% of the time -blog
RE
12:40pAdobe expects to double size of permanent remote worker population over time
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

HOT NEWS