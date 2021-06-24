Fed's Bullard warns may be more inflation risk to come

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - Inflation may be even
stronger in coming months than Federal Reserve policymakers
currently expect as the U.S. recovery likely gains steam in the
fall and a global recovery follows, St. Louis Federal Reserve
president James Bullard said on Thursday.
That could push the level of prices beyond what is needed to
account for recent years of inflation below the Fed's 2% target,
and presented a "new risk" that Fed officials will have to
consider in coming months.
"Inflation may surprise still further to the upside as the
reopening process continues, beyond the level necessary to
simply make up for past misses to the low side,” Bullard said in
a presentation prepared for delivery to the Clayton Chamber of
Commerce near St. Louis.
Bullard earlier this week said he was among the Fed
policymakers who expect interest rates will need to increase
next year. Faster than expected inflation this year and on into
2022 will, he said, meet the Fed's intent to let the pace of
price increases exceed the formal 2% target for a time to offset
years in which inflation has been too low.
His comments Thursday suggest concerns of an even larger
inflation shock.
There has already, he said, been a "substantial" surprise in
terms of stronger than anticipated economic growth and
inflation. As schools reopen in the U.S. in the fall and more
countries reopen their economies, "the risk is tangible"
inflation could move higher than projected.
“Policymakers will have to take this new risk into account
in the months and quarters ahead,” he said.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)