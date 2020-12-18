Fed's Clarida says current policy 'exactly where we want it'

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard
Clarida on Friday said further fiscal support along the lines
being debated by the U.S. Congress would help get the economy
through what he expects to be a "rough" next couple of months,
but as for the U.S. central bank, policy is just where it should
be.
"We think we are providing very ample support for the
economy with the combination of our guidance and the purchases
which are at a very very robust pace," Clarida told CNBC. "We
think that the current constellation of policies is exactly
where we want it to be."
