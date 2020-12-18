Log in
Fed's Clarida says current policy 'exactly where we want it'

12/18/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Dec 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Friday said further fiscal support along the lines being debated by the U.S. Congress would help get the economy through what he expects to be a "rough" next couple of months, but as for the U.S. central bank, policy is just where it should be.

"We think we are providing very ample support for the economy with the combination of our guidance and the purchases which are at a very very robust pace," Clarida told CNBC. "We think that the current constellation of policies is exactly where we want it to be." (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)


