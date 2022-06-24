Fed's Daly: 75 bps rate hike likely needed in July

"Right now that looks like what we'll need," Daly told reporters after a speech at Chapman University, saying she now expects to need to get rates up to 3.1%, her view of "neutral," by year-end because the data suggests inflation has not peaked and households still have plenty of savings to spend.

"If we get more tightening or a broader slowdown in the economy than I currently expect, then anything between 50 and 75 seems like a reasonable thing to consider," she said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)