Fed's Daly: Appropriate to consider tapering later this year

July 2 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco
President Mary Daly said the U.S. central bank may be able to
start reducing "a little bit" of its extraordinary support for
the U.S. economy by the end of this year.
“The economy is really shaping up nicely," Daly told the
Associated Press in an interview, a recording of which was
provided to Reuters by the San Francisco Fed.
"It is appropriate to consider tapering asset purchases
later this year or early next year," she said. “That timeframe
has been evolving of course, but I really see the economy as
being able to start functioning more and more on its own, which
means we can withdraw a little bit of our accommodation, of
course not the majority of it."
Fed policymakers have been surprised at the strength of the
U.S. recovery this year, fueled by $2.8 trillion in federal
pandemic aid and a faster-than-expected rollout of vaccines
against COVID-19.
That has touched off an internal debate over when and how to
start reducing their purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, which they had promised to continue doing at a pace
of $120 billion a month until the economy makes "substantial
further progress" towards the Fed's employment and inflation
goals.
Some Fed policymakers feel the taper ought to start soon to
make room for the possibility that the Fed will need to start
raising interest rates by next year. Daly's comments suggest she
is not in any such rush.
"We are still not near our full employment goals. We are
still likely to be missing, going forward, on our inflation
target, our price stability goals, despite the temporary runups
in measured inflation," she said. "Those are things I'm really
rigorously sticking to."
