Fed's Daly: Being too aggressive on rate hikes could be destabilizing

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Being too "abrupt and aggressive" with
interest rate increases could be counter-productive to the
Federal Reserve's goals, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly said on Sunday, signaling she is not yet
prepared to come out of the gate with a half-percentage-point
interest rate hike next month.
"So I look at the data, and I see that it is obvious that we
need to pull some of the accommodation out of the economy, but
history tells us with Fed policy that abrupt and aggressive
action can actually have a destabilizing effect on the very
growth and price stability that we're trying to achieve," Daly
told CBS' "Face The Nation" in an interview.
