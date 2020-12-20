Fed's Daly: New stimulus bill is 'unequivocally beneficial'

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The $900 billion coronavirus aid package
that appears to be nearing passage in Congress will
provide essential support for Americans and provide the U.S.
economy with a bridge through the COVID-19 crisis, San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Sunday.
"This support is unequivocally beneficial," Daly said in an
interview on CBS' "Face the Nation."
"If you think about where we started in March when COVID hit
our shores and where we are now, it's really remarkable that the
economy has done so well," she said. "That speaks to the
resiliency of the American people but of course to the
significant support that the Federal Reserve and Congress have
taken to ensure that the bridge through coronavirus, over
coronavirus, is both strong enough and long enough to get
Americans fully through this."
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Editing by Daniel Wallis)