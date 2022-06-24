Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Daly: bringing down inflation is 'number one priority'

06/24/2022 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 24 (Reuters) - Bringing down inflation is the U.S. central bank's "number one priority right now," but raising interest rates to do so is unlikely to trigger a recession, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday.

The central bank's 75-basis-point interest rate hike last week to a range of 1.5%-1.75% "puts policy on an expeditious path to netural by the end of the year," Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery to Chapman University.

"After that, I see additional tightening beyond neutral as the next likely step," she said.

Exactly how high rates need to go will depend largely on factors outside the Fed's control, she said.

That is a point Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized because much of the current inflation stems from rising energy and food costs related to Russia's war in Ukraine, and ongoing supply chain and labor supply constraints.

"If supply continues to fall short and inflation remains high, we will need to do more," Daly said. "If conditions improve and supply bounces back, we can do less."

Either way, she said, the economy will likely slow and the unemployment rate will likely rise from the current 3.6% level.

But it is not likely to lead to the kind of painful recession that followed in the 1980s, the last time the Fed raised rates sharply to fight high inflation, she said.

The costs of adjusting to higher interest rates and slower growth will be smoother this time around, she said, in part because inflation expectations are much better anchored, and in part because higher rates should cool inflation by reducing excess demand for goods and labor, well before they start to cut into actual production and employment.

"I do expect the costs of adjustment to be moderate, with some slowing of GDP growth below its longer-run trend and an increase in the unemployment rate from the very low levels we see today," she said.

"This would, to my mind, constitute a relatively smooth transition from a pandemic-wracked, highly accommodative economy to one in which tighter policy supports both full employment and price stability." (Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pBank of america will cover travel costs for employees seeking ab…
RE
04:13pLIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise as traders cover short positions
RE
04:08pNorthrop and Raytheon win key U.S. hypersonic defense contracts
RE
04:06pS&p 500 notches biggest one-day percentage gain since may 18, 20…
RE
04:04pIMF slashes U.S. growth forecast, sees 'narrowing path' to avoid recession
RE
04:02pGoldman sachs group inc will cover travel expenses for u.s. empl…
RE
04:02pGoldman will also cover travel expenses for employees seeking ge…
RE
04:02pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 6.46%, the dow added 5.…
RE
04:00pWall Street posts big gains to end strong week
RE
04:00pApple inc will not challenge outcome of unionization vote at mar…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Occidental Petroleum, Caterpillar, XPeng, Prog..
2Nasdaq listing most likely for Arm - SoftBank's Son
3Indonesian palm oil farmers call for removal of local sales rules
4Wall St rallies as traders dial back rate-hike bets
5Analysis: Up-ended global LNG markets deepen Australia's power woes

HOT NEWS