Fed's Daly: bringing down inflation is 'number one priority'

June 24 (Reuters) - Bringing down inflation is the U.S.
central bank's "number one priority right now," but raising
interest rates to do so is unlikely to trigger a recession, San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on
Friday.
The central bank's 75-basis-point interest rate hike last
week to a range of 1.5%-1.75% "puts policy on an expeditious
path to netural by the end of the year," Daly said in remarks
prepared for delivery to Chapman University.
"After that, I see additional tightening beyond neutral as
the next likely step," she said.
Exactly how high rates need to go will depend largely on
factors outside the Fed's control, she said.
That is a point Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also emphasized
because much of the current inflation stems from rising energy
and food costs related to Russia's war in Ukraine, and ongoing
supply chain and labor supply constraints.
"If supply continues to fall short and inflation remains
high, we will need to do more," Daly said. "If conditions
improve and supply bounces back, we can do less."
Either way, she said, the economy will likely slow and the
unemployment rate will likely rise from the current 3.6% level.
But it is not likely to lead to the kind of painful
recession that followed in the 1980s, the last time the Fed
raised rates sharply to fight high inflation, she said.
The costs of adjusting to higher interest rates and slower
growth will be smoother this time around, she said, in part
because inflation expectations are much better anchored, and in
part because higher rates should cool inflation by reducing
excess demand for goods and labor, well before they start to cut
into actual production and employment.
"I do expect the costs of adjustment to be moderate, with
some slowing of GDP growth below its longer-run trend and an
increase in the unemployment rate from the very low levels we
see today," she said.
"This would, to my mind, constitute a relatively smooth
transition from a pandemic-wracked, highly accommodative economy
to one in which tighter policy supports both full employment and
price stability."
