Fed's Daly: reduce balance sheet sooner, go gradual on rate hikes

Jan 7 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly on Friday weighed into the debate at the Fed
on when to begin shrinking its massive balance sheet, saying she
could see doing so soon after the Fed has raised rates once or
twice.
"I would prefer a flatter funds rate path and more
adjustment on the balance sheet to get ourselves back to a place
that's more normal on the balance sheet should we need to use it
again," Daly said at the annual meeting of the American Economic
Association, held virtually because of the pandemic.
The balance sheet, she said, is a powerful tool, but it's
also the one the Fed has the least experience with - and
therefore "I would prefer to see us adjust the policy rate
gradually and move into balance sheet reduction earlier than we
did in the last cycle," she said.
"If we adjust the balance sheet and we see the impact on the
economy, on the housing market and on the broader economy, then
we can adjust the policy rate after the fact," Daly said.
Pre-pandemic the Fed's balance sheet was about half its
current $8 trillion-plus size.
