April 12 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly on Wednesday said a government report showing the consumer price index rose in March at its slowest yearly pace in nearly two years was "good news" but that inflation is still too high.

In an event in Salt Lake City, Utah, Daly said she particularly needs to see cooling in core inflation excluding housing - a measure Fed Chair Jerome Powell says he is watching closely - to feel confident that price inflation is headed back down to the Fed's 2% goal. (Reporting by Ann Saphir;)