Fed's Daly says U.S. economy 'long way' from goals

March 24 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President
Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. economy is a "long way"
from its goals, as she noted little upward pressure on wages and
remarked on the absence of froth in financial conditions, all
suggestive of support for keeping the Fed's foot on the monetary
gas pedal.
Asked her view of the appropriate timing for the Fed's first
interest rate hike, however, Daly declined to say. She told
reporters on a call that what's important is that people
"completely understand" the Fed won't raise rates until
employment shortfalls have been eliminated and inflation is not
only running at 2% but is also projected to exceed that for some
time. "We are not there yet," she said. "The important thing
right now, I think for everyone, is a healthy dose of patience."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)