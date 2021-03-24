Log in
Fed's Daly says U.S. economy 'long way' from goals

03/24/2021 | 05:15pm EDT
March 24 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Wednesday said the U.S. economy is a "long way" from its goals, as she noted little upward pressure on wages and remarked on the absence of froth in financial conditions, all suggestive of support for keeping the Fed's foot on the monetary gas pedal.

Asked her view of the appropriate timing for the Fed's first interest rate hike, however, Daly declined to say. She told reporters on a call that what's important is that people "completely understand" the Fed won't raise rates until employment shortfalls have been eliminated and inflation is not only running at 2% but is also projected to exceed that for some time. "We are not there yet," she said. "The important thing right now, I think for everyone, is a healthy dose of patience." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
