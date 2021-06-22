Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Daly says climate change poses 'significant' economic risk

06/22/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Climate change poses a "significant risk" to the global economy and the financial system, San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said on Tuesday, adding that large swaths of the United States could be disrupted.

The economic reckoning with the effects of climate change - everything from how people work to what crops can be grown to property damage and capital investment - may also be unevenly felt across communities, Daly said in remarks prepared for delivery at a virtual event at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"As monetary policymakers, our job is to navigate this uncertainty," she said. "No one really knows the severity and scale of climate change, where and who will be most affected, or the nature, extent, and duration of our response to the risks."

Republicans have criticized the U.S. central bank for delving into the effects of climate change, saying that doing so distracts it from its congressionally-mandated job to pursue full employment and stable prices.

Daly argued on Tuesday that climate change can and is affecting both employment and prices, and understanding its effects are, as a result, squarely in the Fed's purview.

It could even affect the savings rate, labor productivity and capital investment, she said, potentially pushing down on the long-term neutral rate of interest, which would give the Fed reduced leeway to fight future economic downturns with conventional monetary policy.

"The Fed and all central banks also need to be forward-looking, responding to the risks we see today, while anticipating those that have yet to unfold," she said.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.27% 0.75172 Delayed Quote.-2.50%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.39158 Delayed Quote.1.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.09% 0.80719 Delayed Quote.2.30%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.11% 1.1898 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.30% 0.01345 Delayed Quote.-1.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.09% 0.69908 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06aFed's Daly says climate change poses 'significant' economic risk
RE
11:04aEU Commission approves Germany's 25.6 billion euro recovery plan
RE
10:53aAston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie payments
RE
10:52aFed's Mester flags financial stability concerns in central bank accommodation
RE
10:48aAston Martin sues Swiss dealer over Valkyrie payments
RE
10:48aSpain Sells EUR8 Billion in New 10-Year Bond -- Update
DJ
10:47aSterling slips, hovering around $1.39 as dollar recovers
RE
10:42aWITHDRAWING TIKTOK, WECHAT BANS A POSITIVE U.S. STEP : China
RE
10:41aChina to auction first batch of state metal reserves on July 5-6
RE
10:37aHungary central bank leads EU pack with first post-COVID rate hike
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin slumps further as China tightens crypto crackdown
2TESLA, INC. : EXPLAINER: What's happening with Tesla's $7 billion German 'gigafactory'?
3SONY GROUP CORPORATION : Even after Biden tax hike, U.S. firms would pay less than foreign rivals
4ANALYSIS: Investors focus on central bank speakers after extreme market moves
5Britain begins negotiations to join trans-Pacific trade deal

HOT NEWS