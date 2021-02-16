Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Daly says don't be fearful about too-high inflation

02/16/2021 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, poses after giving a speech on the U.S. economic outlook, in Idaho Falls

(Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly on Tuesday pushed back against critics warning low interest rates and government spending could overheat the U.S. economy and spark high inflation.

"I am not thinking that we have unwanted inflation around the corner," Daly said at a virtual event held by the University of San Francisco. "I don't think that's a risk we should think about right now."

The Fed has pledged to pin interest rates near zero until inflation rises to 2% and looks set to exceed that goal, and until the economy also reaches full employment. The central bank has also promised to keep buying $120 billion in bonds each month until it sees "substantial further progress" on both inflation and employment.

That super-easy stance, coupled with the Biden administration's proposed $1.9 trillion spending bill for pandemic relief, has some analysts warning of a coming surge in inflation.

Fed policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, have generally pushed back against that narrative, and Daly's comments Tuesday were the latest in that line.

"We should be less fearful about inflation around the corner, and recognize that that fear costs millions of jobs, millions of livelihoods, millions of hopes and dreams," she said, referring to the economic damage that could result if the Fed tightens policy too soon.

"Let's stay focused on the dual mandate - full employment and price stability - and not get too captivated by the fears about price stability that we forget about all those people who are sidelined and don't have the jobs they deserve."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:54aU.S. securities regulator sues Morningstar over alleged disclosure, internal controls violations
RE
11:47aENLINK MIDSTREAM LLC : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results
PU
11:46aBitcoin Trades Above $50,000 for First Time -- 5th Update
DJ
11:43aContinental Resources sees higher 2021 output as oil recovery heats up
RE
11:41aFed's Daly says don't be fearful about too-high inflation
RE
11:38aWheat climbs to 1-week high with frigid U.S. weather in focus
RE
11:36aUK's FCA in touch with Jersey watchdog over Woodford's future business plans
RE
11:36aU.S. Reverses Guidance That Impeded Funding for Hudson Rail Tunnel
DJ
11:34aUtilities Fall as Treasury Yields Surge -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
11:33aCommunications Services Shares Edge Higher -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DOW JONES 30 : Big data firm Palantir signals slower annual revenue growth, shares fall
2Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
4SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week
5U.S. Supreme Court clears way for Ghosn's accused escape plotters extradition

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ