Fed's Daly says equity is path to faster U.S. growth

Sept 29 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly on Wednesday intensified her call for a
concerted effort to address racial and other inequalities as a
way to boost the U.S. economy's potential for growth.
Daly did not comment on the outlook for monetary policy or
her views on the state of the economy in remarks prepared for
delivery to the UCLA Anderson forecast webinar. Instead she
focused her attention on the long-standing gaps in economic
opportunity, wealth and well-being in the United States that
have been brought into sharper focus during the pandemic.
Citing her own recent work and others, she said that such
gaps have cost the economy nearly $23 trillion over the past 30
years. Inequitable access to education and financing, and lack
of diversity in business and government, eats into the economy's
productive capacity, she said.
"We can take for granted that the outcomes we see today are
inevitable, and watch as the pandemic makes existing gaps deeper
and our prospects for future growth even slower," Daly wrote.
Or, she said, "we can see them as a sign that resources aren't
being used to their fullest and that people with great potential
are being kept each day from realizing it."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)