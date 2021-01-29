Fed's Daly sees sharp rebound, then slower slog back to pre-pandemic economy

Jan 29 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President
Mary Daly on Friday said she expects a "sharp rebound" in
economic activity once more people are vaccinated against
COVID-19, but the Fed's work to bring more Americans back to the
workforce won't be done for some time after.
"That sharp rebound will not be the end of our job," Daly
told the Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative at the Stanford
Graduate School of Business. "I think it's going to take one or
two years to get fully back to where we were" before the
pandemic-sparked recession.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)