Fed's Daly to vote this week instead of Kashkari

Nov 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President Mary Daly will vote at this week's U.S. central bank
policy meeting, taking the place of Minneapolis Fed President
Neel Kashkari, a Fed spokesperson said on Wednesday.
The change is not expected to affect the policy outcome from
this meeting, when policymakers are expected to leave interest
rates unchanged at near zero.
Under the Fed's rules, the San Francisco Fed president votes
when it is the Minneapolis Fed president's turn to vote but he
cannot attend. Kashkari announced the birth of his second child
this week in a message on Twitter, and the bank's first vice
president will attend the Fed meeting in his stead.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chris Reese)