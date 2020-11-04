Fed's Daly to vote this week instead of Kashkari

Nov 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will vote at this week's U.S. central bank policy meeting, taking the place of Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, a Fed spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The change is not expected to affect the policy outcome from this meeting, when policymakers are expected to leave interest rates unchanged at near zero.

Under the Fed's rules, the San Francisco Fed president votes when it is the Minneapolis Fed president's turn to vote but he cannot attend. Kashkari announced the birth of his second child this week in a message on Twitter, and the bank's first vice president will attend the Fed meeting in his stead. (Reporting by Ann Saphir Editing by Chris Reese)