Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fed's Evans: 75 bps hike in July 'reasonable'

06/22/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday signaled he'd likely back another big interest rate hike in July unless inflation data improves, and nodded to the risk of a downturn because the Fed cannot "fine-tune" the economy's response to rising borrowing costs.

"I would think that, you know, 75 (basis points) is a very reasonable place to have a discussion," Evans told reporters after a talk in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when asked about his outlook for the Fed's July policy decision. "I think 75 would be in line with continued strong concerns that the inflation data isn't coming down as quickly as we thought." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:41pU.S. Senate's no. 2 Republican says gas tax holiday 'dead on arrival'
RE
02:34pU.s. accuses milton of scheming to defraud sellers of a property…
RE
02:33pU.s. files superseding indictment against nikola corp founder tr…
RE
02:29pU.S. judge agrees to postpone Proud Boys trial amid Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings
RE
02:15pFED'S EVANS : 75 bps hike in July 'reasonable'
RE
02:10pComcast’s nbcuniversal, google among frontrunners to partner wit…
RE
02:05pFood funding bill to renew some U.S. school meal aid
RE
02:02pFranchise group considers lowering kohl’s bid closer to $50 a sh…
RE
02:02pNigerian Senate to probe Shell over alleged illegal oil lease renewals
RE
01:59pYellowstone partially reopens after historic flooding
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Friday's Russell rebalance may stoke more volatility in nervous stock m..
2Meta and other tech giants form metaverse standards body, without Apple
3China shares fall on economic outlook, HK down on signs of tech crackdo..
4Altria Shares Fall 7.5% After Reports FDA Will Pull Juul
5Breakeven point for Maersk's ocean shipping up 25% - executive

HOT NEWS