Fed's Evans: 75 bps hike in July 'reasonable'

June 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Wednesday signaled he'd likely back another big interest rate hike in July unless inflation data improves, and nodded to the risk of a downturn because the Fed cannot "fine-tune" the economy's response to rising borrowing costs.

"I would think that, you know, 75 (basis points) is a very reasonable place to have a discussion," Evans told reporters after a talk in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, when asked about his outlook for the Fed's July policy decision. "I think 75 would be in line with continued strong concerns that the inflation data isn't coming down as quickly as we thought." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Jonathan Oatis)