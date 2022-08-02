Fed's Evans backs 50 or 75 bps hike in September if inflation doesn't abate

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve could raise
interest rates by half a percentage point at its next policy
meeting in September if high inflation does not improve and a 75
basis point hike could also be on the table, Chicago Fed
President Charles Evans said on Tuesday.
"If you really thought things weren't improving...50 (basis
points) is a reasonable assessment but 75 could also be okay. I
doubt that more would be called for," Evans told reporters
during a question and answer session at the regional bank's
headquarters in Chicago, effectively dismissing a full
percentage point move.
That said, he added, he still hopes that if inflation
finally begins to move down, the central bank can proceed with a
50 basis point move in two months, followed by a series of 25
basis point increases through the first part of next year.
The central bank raised its benchmark overnight lending rate
by another three-quarters of a percentage point last week to a
target range between 2.25%-2.50%.
It has hiked that rate by 225 basis points since March as
officials have been increasingly aggressive to try and quash
stubbornly high inflation that shows few signs of abating in the
short term.
Evans noted that he thinks rates will have to rise to
between 3.75% and 4% by the end of next year but cautioned
against too quick a path to get there should the Fed have to
retrench unexpectedly on the back of a changing landscape.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week the central bank may
consider another "unusually large" rate hike at its next meeting
on September 20-21, with officials guided in their decision
making by more than a dozen critical data points covering
inflation, employment, consumer spending and economic growth
between now and then.
The economy continues to flash conflicting signals with the
tightest labor market in decades strongly pushing up labor costs
in the second quarter but economic growth contracting for the
second straight quarter. The Fed is trying to dampen demand
across the economy to help bring down price pressures without
causing a spike in unemployment.
Evans said that he had downgraded his expectations for
economic growth this year and now sees it coming in at 1% or
lower, but added that he still sees a path for the Fed to bring
down inflation while keeping the unemployment rate below 4.5%.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)