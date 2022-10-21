Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fed's Evans: need to get policy rate to a bit above 4.5%, then hold

10/21/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans looks on during the Global Interdependence Center Members Delegation Event in Mexico City, Mexico

(Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Friday repeated his view that the U.S. central bank ought to get policy to "a bit above" 4.5% by early next year and then hold it there so as to restrain growth and bring down too-high inflation.

"Front-loading was a good thing, given how far below neutral rates were" as recently as March, when they were near zero, Evans told the regional Fed bank's Community Bankers Symposium earlier Friday. "But overshooting is costly, too, and there is great uncertainty about how restrictive policy must actually become, so this is going to put a premium on the strategy of getting to a place and a level where policy can plan to rest and evaluate data and developments."

The remarks were shortened version of similar comments given two weeks ago; the bank posted a video of Evans' presentation on its website.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; editing by Diane Craft)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.61% 0.6375 Delayed Quote.-13.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.65% 1.1296 Delayed Quote.-17.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.93% 0.73269 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.81% 0.98595 Delayed Quote.-14.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.15% 0.012103 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 1.48% 0.5751 Delayed Quote.-17.22%
Latest news "Economy"
03:19pMoldova says Gazprom not behaving like a serious partner, cites supply cuts
RE
03:18pGoldman: U.S. SPR crude releases to have modest price influence
RE
03:15pVenezuela's opposition unwilling to back interim Guaido govt for 2023
RE
03:09pCANADA FX DEBT-Fed pivot hopes help Canadian dollar extend weekly gain
RE
03:05pFed's Evans: need to get policy rate to a bit above 4.5%, then hold
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 23.15% This Week to Settle at $4.9590 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pCreaking chains a reminder of slavery in New York art exhibit
RE
03:01pWall Street rallies on hopes of less aggressive Fed
RE
02:58pStocks jump, Treasury yields halt climb on reports of easing Fed policy
RE
02:53pExclusive-Ottawa and Alberta clash over who must pay to lift Canada's carbon capture credits
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-Elon Musk says recession could last until 2024
2Nasdaq futures fall after Snap's ad demand alarm
3Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
4Explainer-Yen is past key 150 threshold. What's next?
5Adidas Shares Stumble After 2022 Guidance Cut

HOT NEWS