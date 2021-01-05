Fed's Evans says 3% inflation wouldn't be bad

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles
Evans on Tuesday reiterated his view the U.S. central bank ought
to aggressively woo higher inflation after years of
under-running its 2% target.
"Frankly if we got 3% inflation that would not be so bad,"
Evans told a virtual meeting of the American Economic
Association, as long as it is not accelerating uncontrollably.
With structurally low interest rates pulling down on
inflation, however, "it is very difficult to imagine out of
control inflation, even with the large debt that fiscal
authorities have been running up."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Chris Reese)