Fed's Evans says QE fate depends on inflation outlook

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles
Evans on Thursday said that if inflation does not look on track
to return to 2% later this year, the U.S. central bank may need
to do more with its asset purchase program to convince markets
it is serious.
"If unemployment is coming down to 5%, we are going to be
making progress to getting inflation up to our 2% objective and
beyond that (and) we may not need to do more in terms of asset
purchases" and could even taper them, Evans told reporters after
speaking to bankers associations in Wisconsin and Indiana.
But if he became concerned about the inflation outlook, he
said, "I’d be advocating for stronger asset purchases."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir
Editing by Paul Simao)